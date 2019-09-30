UAB Coach Bill Clark: I like that college football is pure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/AP) - UAB head football coach Bill Clark said the greatest thing about college football is right now it's still pure.
Will that change with athletes in California now getting paid for endorsements?
Coach Clark spoke today during his weekly media news conference and said he thought players getting a stipend was a great move and he'd like to raise it a little bit.
WBRC FOX6 reporter Christina Chambers asked Clark about paying players after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to allow college athletes to make money from endorsements.
The governor said the first-in-the-nation law will cause dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation and it will change college sports for the better by putting athletes on par with the interests of institutions.
The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.