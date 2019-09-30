Tuscaloosa County School Board sells school building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Larry Gray has seen plenty and remembers even more from his front porch.
“My Grandmother used to tell me a tornado came through here. I think that was in 1931,” Gray expressed.
Winds of change continue blowing through his neighborhood. Gray lives within walking distance of Northport’s now abandoned Sprayberry Education Center.
Thursday, the Tuscaloosa County School agreed to sell the building for $800,000.
“Our leadership determined that it was just the best situation to go ahead, sell this property. It’s something they had been looking at for quite a while,” school system spokeswoman Terri Brewer explained.
Now Gray wonders what’s next for the five and a half acre property where the school sits.
“Not only me, but make sure everybody in the neighborhood is happy,” says Gray.
Taylor Properties LLC has 120 days to finalize the deal and close on the property. Gray thought of two things that would improve the surrounding community.
“If they don’t build a grocery store, build something for the kids, a recreation center,” he added. WBRC contacted Taylor Properties LLC.
We’re told the owner was out of the office this Monday.
