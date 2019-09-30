Police searching for woman suspected in several Shelby Co. car break-ins

PELHAM Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police are asking the public to be on the look-out for a woman they suspect in several car break-ins in Shelby County, including one in Pelham.
Police said the woman may be with an African-American man who has tattoos on both arms and legs. They are traveling in a 2014 Buick Verano with damage to the driver’s side. They may also be in an older white Lexus passenger car.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call Pelham police or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
