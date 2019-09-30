Police searching for woman suspected in several Shelby Co. car break-ins

Police searching for woman suspected in several Shelby Co. car break-ins
Police say this woman is a suspect in several car break-ins in Shelby County and one in Pelham. (Source: Pelham PD)
September 30, 2019 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 1:06 PM

PELHAM Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police are asking the public to be on the look-out for a woman they suspect in several car break-ins in Shelby County, including one in Pelham.

Police said the woman may be with an African-American man who has tattoos on both arms and legs. They are traveling in a 2014 Buick Verano with damage to the driver’s side. They may also be in an older white Lexus passenger car.

Police say the woman and a man may be driving a car Buick.
Police say the woman and a man may be driving a car Buick. (Source: Pelham PD)

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Pelham police or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.