Lake Purdy water level falling during drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The lack of rain and heat have impacted Sweet Pea Garden Shop in Homewood. Fall plants are on hold because they won’t survive in the heat.
But for your current plants, owner John Culver says water them. “Keep everything watered. Water in the morning where this is not as much evaporation and not as much heat,” Culver said.
Checking Lake Purdy Monday, Birmingham’s main source of water, it’s down seven feet and is 64% full. “Right now, we are still in what we call good shape. Not the best shape, but certainly not in the worst shape,” Rick Jackson, Birmingham Water Works spokesman, said.
Jackson said the water board is monitoring the situation and he admits there is growing concern about the lack of rainfall in the area. “We definitely will need some type of rain in the next four weeks toward the end of October or we will have to implement our drought management plan,” Jackson said.
The first stage is voluntary restrictions on water use. The fourth stage will have a surcharge on excessive use.
Culver is urging people to implement voluntary steps now. “Don’t hose off your driveway, hand wash your car. Things like that I would probably stop, but keeping things alive I think is important,” Culver said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.