Lacing up for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A river of pink will flow through the streets of downtown Birmingham as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off Saturday, October 12.
WBRC FOX6 is once again a proud sponsor as this year’s 5K race is held at Birmingham’s Railroad Park.
Thousands will join together to celebrate the ever-growing number of breast cancer survivors with the Parade of Hope beginning at 8:20 a.m., and the 5k race at 9:15 a.m. The day is also a somber remembrance of those lost to breast cancer and a commitment to join the effort to find a cure.
The Komen North Alabama Chapter has raised millions of dollars to support breast cancer awareness and prevention programs right here in Alabama.
Other proceeds go to national research efforts with millions returning to Alabama to support breast cancer research at UAB. Lives are being saved through that research and through Komen programs providing mammography screening to low income patients who might not otherwise be able to afford it.
You can join the fight right now by registering here to run, walk or simply donate. We hope to see you at the starting line.
