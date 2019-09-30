I-65 soon to be three lanes from Pelham through Alabaster

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - You can expect heavy delays on I-65 for the next two evenings.
Starting tonight ALDOT will work to shift traffic into the three lanes on I-65 near the Pelham and Alabaster exits.
It will start at 9:00 p.m. for the southbound lanes. Delays are expected at the on and off ramps at Pelham-Helena exit area all the way to the Alabaster exit.
All work should clear by 5 a.m. and the third southbound lane should be open for business Tuesday morning. If you commute south bound it might look different.
If all goes well, the same three lane configuration will be done in the northbound direction overnight Tuesday. Hopefully by the end of the week, our commutes in this area will go from bumper to bumper to smooth sailing.
This does not complete the project. There will still be additional work laying final asphalt layers that are scheduled to begin April 2020.
