HISTORY: Spencer Brown sets UAB career rushing yards record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spencer Brown continues adding his name to the UAB record books.
On Saturday, the junior running back rushed for 70 yards against Western Kentucky to become to the Blazers’ all-time career rushing yards leader. Brown now has 2,818 career yards, passing Pat Green’s 2,817 and Joe Webb’s 2774.
Unfortunately for Brown and the Blazers, the accomplished came during UAB’s first loss of the season. On the year, Brown has rushed for 262 yards on 78 carries and has three touchdowns.
This isn’t Brown’s first record-setting moment for the Blazers. He set the single-season rushing touchdowns record last season and sits in the top three in program history in single-season rushing yards and career rushing touchdowns.
