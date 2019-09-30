Help with utility bills during drought and heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot temperatures are making it hard for some homeowners to pay power and water bills, but there is help out there for those who qualify.
The Salvation Army is getting a lot of request for assistance when it comes to paying their power bills this summer.
“We continue to see people throughout the state who are in need of help with assistance on their utility bill,” Larry Dancey, Director of Social Services, said.
The Salvation Army works with the Alabama Power Company and their Project Share program where people who can’t afford increasing power bills can get help. “We can pay their utility bill. The heating and cooling part up to $275 per household for those who qualify.” Dancey said.
Those who qualify would be at least 60 years old and disabled.
The Salvation Army works with Project Share in 59 of Alabama’s 67 counties. Dancey said he is seeing a demand for help with those paying their water and sewer bills during this long, hot summer.
The Salvation Army works here with the Birmingham Water Works Board’s H-2-0 Foundation where help is needed. “Water bills up to $500 a water bill. If it’s a plumbing issue, we can pay up to a thousand dollars,” Dancey said.
The qualifications here are 55 years old and disabled.
Dancey said people can pitch in and help during these tough times. “It’s not a lot of money and the community can help in that sense too to help their neighbor, there is several different ways they can help,” Dancey said.
If you are interested in helping, you can reach out to the Salvation Army.
Email: birminghamsalvationarmy@gmail.com Mail: P.O. Box 11005, Birmingham, AL 35202 Phone: (205) 328-2420
