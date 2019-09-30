FIRST ALERT: Record heat continues this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We broke several record high temperatures over the weekend for Birmingham, Anniston and even Tuscaloosa. We will continue to break records through Thursday as the heatwave continues across the Southeast. Temperatures are starting mostly in the 60s and 70s this morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Our average high temperature for the last day of September is 80 degrees. We will likely be 15-20 degrees above average. The record high for Birmingham today is 95 degrees set back in 1904. No sign of any rain this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: The record heat will continue to be the biggest story through Thursday. Birmingham has already recorded 101 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees for 2019. It ranks 2019 in the top 5 for the most 90 degree plus days on record. The record stands at 110 days back in 1925. We’ll likely add 5-6 more days with temperatures peaking near or above 90 degrees this week. Record high temperatures will likely break through Thursday. Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors this week. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable with lower humidity expected by Friday.
Here’s a look at the record high temperatures recorded in Birmingham over the next seven days:
- 9/30: 95°F (1904)
- 10/1: 94°F (1919)
- 10/2: 93°F (1904)
- 10/3: 93°F (1911)
- 10/4: 92°F (1925)
- 10/5: 94°F (1927)
- 10/6: 94°F (1954)
DROUGHT CONTINUES: We have a small chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday in East Alabama, but most of us will remain dry. The next real chance for rain might not occur until this weekend and into early next week as we finally see a pattern change. Drought conditions will likely worsen thanks to the sunshine and hot temperatures. Combination of the two can rapidly intensify a drought. Avoid burning outdoors.
NEXT BIG THING: A cold front is likely to move into Alabama Friday afternoon dropping our temperatures and lowering our humidity. High temperatures could drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday and Saturday. Dew points will also drop into the 50s Friday, so it should feel nice. The front will lower our heat levels, but temperatures will likely remain 7-10 degrees above average.
BEYOND THE 7 DAY: A strong cold front could move into Alabama early next week giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Both of the GFS And European models are showing significantly cooler temperatures across Central Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures could drop into the 70s with morning lows next Wednesday morning in the 50s. Let’s hope the models are correct. It might actually feel more like fall by the middle part of the week if this holds true.
TROPICS: The tropics remain fairly quiet across the Atlantic. Hurricane Lorenzo remains the only concern for the far eastern Atlantic as it continues to move to the north. It could impact parts of the Azores tomorrow. A hurricane watch has been issued for the islands. Lorenzo has winds up to 105 mph and will continue to move to the northeast over the next several days. The rest of the tropics remain quiet.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.