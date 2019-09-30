FIRST ALERT: Record heat continues this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We broke several record high temperatures over the weekend for Birmingham, Anniston and even Tuscaloosa. We will continue to break records through Thursday as the heatwave continues across the Southeast. Temperatures are starting mostly in the 60s and 70s this morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Our average high temperature for the last day of September is 80 degrees. We will likely be 15-20 degrees above average. The record high for Birmingham today is 95 degrees set back in 1904. No sign of any rain this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.