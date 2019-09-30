Fewer fans suffer heat problems at Alabama home football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat affected fewer fans at Alabama’s home football game Saturday.
Tuscaloosa’s Fire Chief said the city and University put more resources into making people feel comfortable. Fans were allowed once again to bring clear, empty plastic bottles so they could fill up at water stations.
That and other changes led to fewer people getting treated for heat related illness than compared to the previous home football game.
“It was extremely hot. We were trying to watch the game. We wanted to stay for four. But it was getting to be too much. We were sweating, it was miserable,” Anna Laura Campbell, a UA student, told WBRC Monday.
But fewer people suffered from heat related illness compared to the previous home game.
“In this game, we were down. We responded to 78 calls. Out of that, they varied from heat related. We did have a few that were serious medical problems, but the majority were heat,” according to Tuscaloosa Fire rescue Chief Randy Smith.
Medical personnel helped 120 people with heat related illnesses during the prior home game. Smith believes football fans were better prepared for the heat and had more ways to cool off.
“The University also did the installation of additional cooling fans, misting fans. They put in some additional water stations to allow people have some free water,” Smith explained.
“They did add another water station. Everyone was trying to get some water, stay hydrated,” Campbell added.
Nineteen people were also taken to the hospital for heat problems during the Ole Miss game. That’s eleven fewer than 30 hospitalized with heat-related problems during the New Mexico State game. Alabama is off this week, so hopefully things won’t be as hot at the next home football game.
