FBI conference discussing violence in houses of worship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16th Street Baptist Church is an ideal setting for a conversation on hate crime, given its background and Sunday was day one of an FBI conference, in partnership with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
Every year the conference centers around civil rights. This year they hope to educate parishioners on many things including how to stay safe.
“Unfortunately they pose a soft target for folks who want to do harm to others based upon their own hate or their own bias,” says Johnny Sharp. “Whether it be the Sikh temple in Wisconsin, the mosque shooting in New Zealand or the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, unfortunately it’s a sign of the times and something we have to deal with.”
John Martignoni, with the local Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, says that bias can surface out of ignorance. He talks a local church leader of another denomination, preaching about the Catholic church and getting many of the facts wrong.
"So I approached him after the talk and we had a nice dialogue, friendly, courteous, mature, christian. So I suggested, why don't we do this publicly? And he said, oh I'd love to but I've got to talk to my senior pastor," says Martignoni.
Martignoni wrote to the senior pastor, but never heard back. And while it didn't cause any hate crimes in that situation, ignorance can lead to violence. And recent acts of violence, like the Sikh shooting in Wisconsin in 2012 has prompted some churches to take precaution. Jasvinder Singh is a member of the Sikh community.
"We put in video cameras inside and outside for light monitoring. In the beginning we also tried to lock doors, but then we realized it was actually not practical and it instills fear in the minds of kids as well as adults," says Jasvinder Singh.
Others still considering police presence or arming church leaders. But whatever they decide, they hope the conversation started here will continue.
The conference ends Monday afternoon. It is free to public, but they ask that you register at BCRI.org.
