Family pet killed in Gardendale house fire Sunday afternoon

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale home went up in flames Sunday afternoon, trapping the family pet inside.
The massive fire ripped through the home on Pineneedle Drive in the Pine Meadow subdivison.
“No one was home, but they did have a family pet that lived indoors and the pet was still inside,” said Adam Crain, Fire Marshal with the Gardendale Fire Department.
Crain said the owner came home to the devastating news.
With assistance from Fultondale Fire Department, Gardendale firefighters and rescue crews battled the massive blaze for hours the home left nearly destroyed.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Crain said because of extremely dry weather conditions, crews took extra care to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
“We do have a little bit of extension through the yard because the yards are really dry. Therefore it will spread to other houses if it’s not taken care of properly,” explained Crane.
No firefighters or people were hurt in this fire.
We’ll update you on the investigation when we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.