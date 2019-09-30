Crews working to put out large warehouse fire in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire crews across Etowah County are on the scene of a large warehouse fire in Attalla.
The fire is located on Billy Austin Drive, off of Highway 77.
According to a Facebook post from Etowah County 9-1-1, water pressure in the area will be down because of the fire. More than ten fire departments are working to bring the fire under control.
There is no word on what caused the fire. We will update this story when we have more information.
