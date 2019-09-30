Cooler temperatures could be in store for your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is here and although the current heat wave is still in full effect, WBRC meteorologist Wes Wyatt has cooler temperatures in your work week forecast.
We’ll start the week with record high temperatures and continuing drought conditions., The ground remains very dry and Monday could reach the high nineties.
No rain is predicted, so drought and high fire risk will continue over the next several days.
Relief could be near as data is starting to hint at lower temperatures later in the week. A cold front will bring cooler weather starting Thursday, and Saturday morning will be in the low 60s.
There is a hurricane in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lorenzo is currently a category 3, expected to drop to a category 2 as it moves away from the US.
October is usually when we start to transition into Fall weather so hopefully the hot dry conditions are coming to an end.
