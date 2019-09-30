Congressman Mike Rogers on impeachment inquiry: there’s nothing to the call

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL3)
By WBRC Staff | September 30, 2019 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers talked to WBRC's Janet Hall about the impeachment inquiry.

Representative Rogers said he supports President Trump and he is opposed to the impeachment inquiry.

Rogers said from reading the transcript of the call with the leader of Ukraine, he doesn’t believe president Trump broke the law.

The Republican congressman also believe the president was elected because people feel Washington is broken, but he also says there are compromises on other issues that don’t get attention.

