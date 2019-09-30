Bitter Socialite: Bourbon Apple Dumplings

Ingredients:
Pastry for 2 pie crusts, or refrigerated pie dough
6 medium apples
6 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon allspice
6 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons raisins
The Sauce:
1 cup butter
2 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup bourbon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash of cinnamon
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Form pastry into a ball. Wrap in wax paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
2. Core and peel apples using a sharp knife or an apple peeler.
3. Mix sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice in a small bowl.
4. On a lightly floured surface, divide the pastry into 6 individual sections and roll each into a 7-inch square or circle. Use a pie crimper to trim the edges.
5. Place an apple in the center of each pastry and fill the core with 1 tablespoon of the sugar mixture, 1 tablespoon butter, and 1 tablespoon raisins. Form the dough around the apple. Pinch edges together with fingertips to seal. Use leftover dough to cut out leaves or decorative stems and adhere to the top of each apple, gently pressing to secure. Place on a baking sheet, allowing room between each apple so they do not touch.
6. Make the sauce by melting butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar, bourbon, vanilla, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. 7. Spoon sauce over each apple. Transfer pan to oven and bake 35–40 minutes or until apples are tender and the pastry is nicely browned. Top with the remaining sauce and serve warm.)
