BBJ: Birmingham Women to Watch for 2019 unveiled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is from the Birmingham Business Journal:
The Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) on Friday honored its 2019 Women to Watch – a group of 25 Birmingham women who have distinguished themselves in their companies, their industries and the community.
This year’s honorees include a range of business and community leaders, such as the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham’s Melanie Bridgeforth, Central Six AlabamaWorks’ Antiqua Cleggett, Bayer Properties Co-President Libby Lassiter and Alabama Power’s Ashley Robinett, among others.
The Women to Watch were recognized at the BBJ's Ninth Annual Women's Summit at the Hyatt Regency The Wynfrey Hotel.
The BBJ received more than 200 nominations for this year's Women to Watch, and honorees were chosen based on their career accomplishments, their potential for future leadership and contributions to their organization and the overall economy and other factors.
