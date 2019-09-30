Alabama forest fires keeping firefighters busy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Juan Merriweather looked over his firefighting equipment Monday.
It and he have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
"24/7 pretty much. We just got a call last night, well in the morning time, 4:30 this morning,” he said.
Merriweather is a firefighter with the Alabama Forestry Commission. He and many more like him are working long hours these days. The drought has made parts of Alabama particularly prone to wildfires.
Of the four county area that Merriweather supervises, he says the fires have been frequent with few breaks.
“Lately we’ve been having fires every other day in Jefferson, Shelby counties and the neighboring counties as well,” he said.
The firefighter admits it’s been taxing. He’s not seeing his loved ones much these days.
“It affects your home life because you can’t really go out, movies, things of that nature. Recitals, I have two daughters, can’t really do that,” said Merriweather.
However, it's his dedication to his job that keeps him going. Even when he's not working, he is.
"I get to bed probably about 12 o’clock, and then we’re back up maintaining the equipment in the morning time,” said Merriweather.
What’s he going to say when it finally does rain?
"Thank you, Lord,” he said with a laugh.
The Forest Service announced Monday a fire closure order throughout Alabama’s Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee National Forests. That means you cannot use fire or build campfires on the national forests except within developed recreation areas that are confined to receptacles designed for fires. Camp stoves and backpacking stoves are excluded from the restriction.
