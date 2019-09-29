Tagovailoa, Smith have record days in Alabama’s 59-31 win over Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Junior wideout DeVonta Smith had himself more than a day as he shattered multiple school records and tied the Southeastern Conference receiving touchdowns mark, while junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa broke several records of his own as No. 2 Alabama beat Ole Miss, 59-31 in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide moves to 5-0, 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Rebels drop to 2-3 and 1-1 in SEC competition.
Smith finished his day with career-high 11 receptions for a school-record 274 yards, all while tying an SEC record with five receiving scores. Tagovailoa broke the UA career record for touchdown responsibility, after throwing six touchdowns, and running in another. The six passing touchdowns and the seven total touchdowns are also Alabama records. The junior went 26-of-36 for 418 yards through the air.
Alabama will have a bye week before hitting the road on October 12th to take on Texas A&M in College Station, TX.
