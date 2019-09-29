Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over Central Alabama today producing limited clouds and little-to-no rain chances. The weather pattern will change little for the next several days and when combined with the extremely dry soil conditions will provide for a possibility for record highs each day.
By Friday, the ridge will begin to weaken allowing for an approaching area of low pressure accompanying a cold front to approach the Tennessee Valley Thursday and move across Central Alabama Friday. This will serve to bring temperatures down a few degrees but the air mass will still be dry and reinforced by this this second dry air mass which while cooler will still provide little in the way of rain relief.
With the ongoing dry conditions The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Alert which includes all of Central Alabama. Afternoon relative humidity values will be around 30% which will add to the Fire Danger but light winds should allow us to remain below the Red Flag Criteria
