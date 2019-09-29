Local group hosting massive donation effort to help hurricane stricken Bahamas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Dorian, one of the strongest hurricanes on record, wreaked havoc on the Bahamas.
Now, thousands are in need as the island begins the rebuilding process and a local group is teaming up with a major fitness corporation to help in the effort.
Fred Fergurson moved to Birmingham one year ago. He’s settling in nicely, but his heart and mind are back home in the Bahamas.
“We’re looking for building materials, tools, things that person’s can use now to get into the rebuilding stage,” said Fergurson.
Hurricane Dorian caused extensive flooding. Dozens were killed, hundreds are still missing, and thousands have been left with very little.
“We have lost a lot of homes, a lot of person’s and people are still trying to recover,” said Ferguson.
To help the island recover, tons of cases of water and clothing have already been donated, according to Ferguson.
“Southern hospitality is at work here,” said Ferguson.
However, more items are needed. That’s why Ferguson is rallying his friends with the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization and partnering with Planet Fitness, the City of Bessemer, Jefferson State Community College and several churches to get much needed supplies to the island.
“Even though I am away from home. I am still in contact, so, I can feel what they are feeling,” said Ferguson.
Items can be dropped off at any fire station in Bessemer and all Birmingham planet fitness locations. Ferguson says the items will be sent to the consulate in Atlanta then shipped to the Bahamas.
Donations will be collected through October 21st.
