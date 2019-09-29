Head of ClasTran resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium, also known as ClasTran is now searching for a new leader as the current executive director announces her departure.
After less than a year, Bacarra Mauldin says she is leaving the specialized transportation group to “pursue other opportunities.” Mauldin would not go into detail on what the other opportunities may be. She resigned from the position Friday.
Mauldin previously served as the Interim Executive Director since the Fall of 2018 of ClasTran and member of the Board of Directors since 2017.
The ClasTran website now lists Shari Spencer, as Interim Executive Director.
We have reached out to ClasTran for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.