Girls Scouts’ curiosity piqued at STEM Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From coding to forensics, these girls were treated to whirlwind afternoon, in hopes of encouraging the scientific mind that may lurk underneath.
“My favorite booth was the deciphering codes because you could use those codes with your friends,” says Girl Scout Miyah Bell.
These girls exercised their scientific mind Saturday in Trussville. Whether it was learning about forensics, computers, or engineering. Each activity adding possible careers to the list for these girls.
“I want to be a registered nurse. So, we learned about CPR at the ambulance and that really helped me,” says Girl Scout Mackenzie Traylr.
The Girls Scouts program aims at cultivating these traits and encouraging girls to do what they didn’t think they could.
“So, people understand Girl Scouts is committed to leadership and life skills, and a values-based organization,” says CEO Karen Peterlin.
Peterlin says they’ve seen an increase in membership over the last four years—a time that’s also seen girls accepted into the Boy Scouts. Peterlin, though, sees a track history of girls succeeding in her program.
“All the research will tell you that children thrive, both girls and boys, in a single-gender environment. When they’re in an environment with caring adults in a single-gender environment they’re less likely to step back. They’re more likely to try new things, they feel if they fail or make a mistake, to feel supported,” says Peterlin.
For that reason, she says, Girls Scouts will remain a girls-only club. Which is fine by these girls.
“It lets me try new things and do things that I haven’t done before,” says Traylr.
“I love it because they welcomed me with open arms and they were so friendly and it made you feel like you knew everybody for such a long time!” says Bell.
New patches were added this year for cyber security, space science and coding. If you have a girl interested in joining, go to girlscoutsnca.org.
