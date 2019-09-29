Auburn Hoops relive Final 4 Appearance with a little bling

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn University men's basketball team made history last season and head coach Bruce Pearl wanted his guys to remember the incredible run to the Final four with some bling.
The Tigers received a Final Four ring for its first ever appearance on Friday night and on Saturday the guys were showing it off to the media and fans.
"These things are sweet," said Auburn forward Austin Wiley. "It was an incredible moment and to have something like this makes it that much sweeter because I will always be able to show and remind people what I was a part of."
Auburn is gearing up for the next season and Wiley said the tigers have a chance to be even better. The Tigers will host a basketball event at Toomer’s corner on October 17, 2019.
