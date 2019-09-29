Auburn defense plays with a chip on its shoulder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So much difference a year can make, in 2018 Mississippi State had its day running for close to 400 yards on the Tigers.
Fast forward to 2019 and it is a different story. The Auburn defense allowed a little more than 100 yards on the ground to State.
“They embarrassed us last year,” said Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. “We came back for this season for this game, because Mississippi State handed us a beat-down last year, not going to happen this time and it didn’t.”
For the second time in seven seasons under Gus Malzahn, Auburn finds itself 5-0 before heading to Gainesville for a top 10 showdown versus the Florida Gators.
