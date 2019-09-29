Alabama doctors already seeing flu cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall is here and that means flu season is soon to follow. In fact, some Montgomery doctors are already seeing some cases of the flu.
“So far, this flu season, we’ve had a couple scattered cases. Two or three a week for the past couple weeks," Dr. Dixie Kidd, at American Family Care in EastChase, said.
That’s why Kidd is urging her patients to get the flu shot now, before it’s too late. Kidd said since it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect, now is the time to get it.
“Its absolutely not too early to get it (the flu shot),” Kidd said.
According to the latest flu map from the Alabama Department of Public Health, over the past three weeks, there have already been several confirmed cases of the flu in our viewing area.
With this much activity already, Kidd is worried that we could be in for a bad flu season.
“I’m kind of expecting it to be pretty bad just because we did have cases so early this year," Kidd said.
Even though the vaccine isn’t fool proof, it can help lessen your symptoms if you do get sick.
Aside from getting the flu vaccine, there are some other precautions you can take, like frequently washing your hands and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
