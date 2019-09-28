17-year-old girl missing out of Cullman Co.

Cullman, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old Seana Marie Brown.
Brown was last seen on Saturday September 21 at a Walmart on the southside of Cullman. She is 5′8″, 150 lbs with hazel eyes and black hair cut short on one side. She has a heart tattoo on her right hand and a cross tattoo on her right wrist.
If you have an information about the location of Seana Marie Brown please contact the Ryan Hogeland Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Inv. 256-734-0342.
