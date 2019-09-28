Tarrant H.S. plays its first home game in the Tarrant City limits in more than five years

Tarrant, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in more than five years, the Tarrant High School football team is playing a home game within the city limits of Tarrant. The new Wildcat Stadium was unveiled Friday night, much to the delight of students, faculty and the community.
“This is just a fantastic moment for Tarrant,” said Shelly Mize, Superintendent of Tarrant City Schools. “We have been waiting for 11 years, since we moved into the new school for this stadium and it is well worth the wait.”
The stadium reportedly cost about six million dollars. For more than five years Tarrant rented out Fultondale High School’s stadium to play its home games.
The first opponent to face Tarrant in their new home was defending class 1A state champion South Lamar. Highlights of that game and other high school action can be seen on Sideline on WBRC at 10:25 p.m.
