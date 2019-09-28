South Eastlake residents complain about illegal dumping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Old toilets, tires, furniture, piles of wood, and boxes - you name it, it’s probably on a corner in South Eastlake.
Neighbors say the problem has been going on for years, but recently has intensified as the neighborhood goes through a transformation.
'It’s very disheartening," said Birmingham council member Hunter Williams.
Illegal dumping is nothing new in Birmingham, but Williams said the issue in South Eastlake was different.
“Some of what’s turned up is a lot of the people doing the physical littering at those addresses are people living on those streets or adjacent streets,” explained Williams.
Most of the homes where the trash was piling up were on the market, abandoned, or under renovation.
One home on 80th Street South appeared to be occupied.
A neighbor said the mess is impacting property values and it is making it hard for investors to find tenants.
Williams said he hopes people will clean up their act and take a more pride in their communities. If not, and the perpetrator is caught, they will be fined for hundreds of dollars or worse.
“If the city of Birmingham does investigate it and does catch whoever it is dumping, even if it’s in your own neighborhood. We are going to issue citations and make you show up in court,” said Williams.
Hunter said the city has already issued several citations.
To help with illegal dumping, the city does offer bulk trash pick up once a month. To see the schedule, you can click here.
