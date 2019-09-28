Sideline Game of the Week: Jasper beats Clay Central 35-34 in 2OT

The Jasper Vikings will travel two and a half hours to take on the Central of Clay County Volunteers Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week. (Source: WBRC Fox 6)
By Christina Chambers | September 27, 2019 at 11:48 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:48 PM

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper Vikings remain undefeated at 5-0 after their 35-34 win over Clay Central in double over time.

It was a back and forth battle. Jasper led 14-13 at the half, but Clay Central scored the only touchdown in the third to get ahead 21-13. The Vikings responded in the fourth quarter to tie it up 21-21 and send it into OT.

Tied at 28, the game headed into double OT.

Jasper took the lead after freshman quarterback Spencer Rosenfield found Carson Alvis in the back of the endzone. Clay responded with a TD of their own, but were denied when the Volunteers went for two.

