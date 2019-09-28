Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties for today. Under Code Orange conditions, ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are individuals most at risk under these expected conditions. ADEM recommends you conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature; limit driving and combine errands; use the bus or car pool to work; avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment; refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm; limit engine idling and use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum or try to avoid them. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.
Meanwhile, the potential for record high temperatures continues through the coming week. A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate weather across The Southeast which will lead to a continuation of the hot, dry weather for all of Central Alabama.
It will be at least Thursday before the ridge begins to weaken allowing an area of low pressure to approach the area late Thursday and Friday and bringing a cold front toward the region. The front will weaken as it approaches The Southeast and a ridge of high pressure will begin to rebuild strength over the region by next weekend. So, although the front may drop temperatures a degree or two by next Friday and Saturday very little rain is expected to accompany the front as it passes through the area. Afternoon temperatures will continue above 90 for the week ahead, still several degrees above normal for the beginning of October.
As for Fire Dangers: Afternoon relative humidity values will generally fall into the 30 percent range each afternoon resulting in continued elevated fire danger. Light winds are expected to keep us below Red Flag Conditions but The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Alert for all of Central Alabama.
