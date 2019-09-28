Saturday Morning Weather

It will be at least Thursday before the ridge begins to weaken allowing an area of low pressure to approach the area late Thursday and Friday and bringing a cold front toward the region. The front will weaken as it approaches The Southeast and a ridge of high pressure will begin to rebuild strength over the region by next weekend. So, although the front may drop temperatures a degree or two by next Friday and Saturday very little rain is expected to accompany the front as it passes through the area. Afternoon temperatures will continue above 90 for the week ahead, still several degrees above normal for the beginning of October.