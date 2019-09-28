Organization pushes for legislation in light of hot car death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization KidsAndCars.org keeps track of all children nationwide who die from heat stroke after being left in a hot car. They say with the help of automakers, they can reduce that number.
“This year, we’ve lost 44 children in hot cars, which is well above the national average of 38,” says Tara LaMonte.
Last year we lost 54 children nationwide. Most cases deal with children age three or younger.
“Usually these cases are like textbook where it’s the same set of circumstances in almost every situation. There is a change in routine, a parent with the child is stressed out, sleep-deprived and they simply unknowingly leave their child in the backseat,” said LaMonte.
That’s why they’re pushing automakers to come to the table and make certain technology mandatory - audio and visual alerts when something, or someone, is in the backseat.
“The auto industry came out with a statement earlier this month that they would voluntarily put in an audio and visual reminder in all vehicles but that’s not going to account for children who get into cars on their own,” said LaMonte.
Kia and Hyundai already have the technology LaMonte says is needed. But whatever happens, LaMonte says people need to condition themselves to look before you lock. Look in the backseat before locking it and walking away.
“There are cases where parents will go to the daycare at the end of the day thinking they’ve dropped their child off. This is absolutely unintentional. It can happen to anyone. And the biggest mistake a parent can make is to think that it can’t happen to them,” said LaMonte.
Some cars have what’s called door-sequencing which is when you open the back door, then climb into the driver’s seat. If you turn off the car and get out, the car beeps until you open that back door again. But LaMonte says even that won’t help in every circumstance. She says folks should call their local representative and talk to them about the Hot Cars Act that would make this technology mandatory.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.