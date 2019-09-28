Man arrested in Robinwood homicide

Man arrested in Robinwood homicide
Jerome Wilkerson Jr. has been arrested and charged with murder (Source: Jefferson county sheriff's office)
By WBRC Staff | September 29, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 4:46 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a death in the Robinwood community.

18-year-old Jerome WIlkerson Jr. has been charged with Murder.

According to authorities, deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of 4th St. early Saturday morning. Deputies found the body of a man in a wooded area near the home.

An investigation of the crime scene yielded enough evidence to lead authorities to Wilkerson. According to the Sheriff’s office it appears the incident occured from a dispute over drugs.

Wilkerson was taken into custody and his bond is set at $60,000.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.