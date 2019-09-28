Man arrested in Robinwood homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a death in the Robinwood community.
18-year-old Jerome WIlkerson Jr. has been charged with Murder.
According to authorities, deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of 4th St. early Saturday morning. Deputies found the body of a man in a wooded area near the home.
An investigation of the crime scene yielded enough evidence to lead authorities to Wilkerson. According to the Sheriff’s office it appears the incident occured from a dispute over drugs.
Wilkerson was taken into custody and his bond is set at $60,000.
