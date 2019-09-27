Visitation policy at Children’s Hospital changing ahead of flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting October 1st, Children’s of Alabama will be implementing their seasonal visitation policy.
Visitors must be at least 12 years of age and free of any symptoms.
Hospital staff say it’s to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu.
The policy runs until April 1, 2020.
As always, any visitor experiencing the following symptoms are asked to postpone visiting:
- fever in the last 24 hours
- runny nose
- cough
- sore throat
- been exposed to anyone with flu like symptoms
