Safe driving at school crossings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale crossing guard, injured when a car ran into her, is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.
Police say the driver who hit the 58-year old woman, claims their view was obstructed by dirt on their windshield.
The crossing guard was standing in the street at the time of the accident.
School zones are areas where police and educators urge drivers to pay extra attention.
School officials in other systems say they always tell drivers to keep their eyes on the road and stay off the phone.
"It’s so important for parents and people and visitors that are coming on campus to make sure they are barely moving. There’s no speed limit because it needs to be barely moving when they come on campus, and just be aware because there are kids going many different directions,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools Superintendent.
