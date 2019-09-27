Roads intersecting Lurleen Wallace Blvd. to re-open Friday

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for drivers in downtown Tuscaloosa. Some roads that have been closed, are back open Friday.
The Lurleen Wallace Boulevard project slowly but surely looks like it’s in the right direction towards completion soon.
Several roads that intersect this busy road, where more than 70,000 drivers drive on every day will re-open today and Monday.
Paul Bryant Drive westbound from Lurleen Wallace Blvd. Northbound will open beginning Friday. Sixth Street, Seventh Street, and Eighth Street westbound from Lurleen South are set to open finally, after months of construction Monday.
These connecting streets re-opening is important when it comes to the traffic impact during morning and evening rush hour downtown, giving drivers more alternative routes to get around congestion.
This road expansion work is a part of a joint project with ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to help improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety on Lurleen Wallace Blvd. And hopefully drivers will soon see the difference, once they’re finally done.
