Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office taking over Fairfield patrol duties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will take over patrols in Fairfield.
Sheriff Mark Pettway made the announcement official Friday morning. The Sheriff is confident he will have deputies to provide that protection. Still, even though Fairfield continues to face financial problems, the city is entering into a contract with Pettway and will pay for extra deputy patrols.
Sheriff Pettway joined city leaders announcing the contract Friday. The Sheriff did not provide a number of deputies which will take part. The city did not provide the cost for each deputy they will pay. Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny said the police department will not be disbanded, but will enforce city ordinances. The exact number of police officers and employees in the department is not known.
Sheriff Pettway has contacts with other cities. They pay for deputies also. The Sheriff insists this will not reduce protection for county residents.
“We want them to know we are here. We want to make the citizens here feel safe. We want the businesses to feel safe. We want them to come back here. We want them to come back and live here,” Pettway said. “Right now, we are in the process of hiring more deputies. We are going to make sure we have enough resources here to care of everybody whether it’s this city or the unincorporated area.”
Mayor Penny said the deal is needed for the city. “It gives us an opportunity to make sure people are protected. The Sheriff’s department can bring a level of protection we currently don’t have, we are not able to provide,” Penny said.
The patrols starts at 6 a.m. Saturday. It costs the city of Center Point about $80,000 for each deputy they have a contract with for patrols. Some police officers will have opportunity to move to the Sheriff’s office. Other employees within the police department are fearful for their job. Penny said talks are underway with the personnel board about moving officers to the Sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Pettway said talks are underway at this time with two other financially troubled cities - Lipscomb and Brighton - about reaching a contract with them to provide a similar service. He hopes this shows the western area this type of protection is available for them.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.