Irondale Police Department mourns loss of officer

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police department has lost one of their own.
Officer Wendell Carter died Wednesday, September 25 from what officials describe as complications due to a recent surgery.
He is being remembered as a dedicated community servant.
Carter was a police officer for 47 years. He worked not only with Irondale but also with Birmingham, Leeds, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department.
He was featured twice on WBRC as he went around during Christmas pulling people over or knocking on doors, not to ticket or arrest them, but instead give them a gift card from the police department. It was a way to brighten the holiday season for many.
Carter also frequented the Irondale Café, where he is being remembered.
“I think everyone is going to miss Wendell. I think the entire community is going to miss him because he did touch so many lives,” said owner Betsy Dolan.
The law enforcement veteran was set to retire Monday, September 30.
“To me he was the epitome of a public servant. He couldn’t wait to get out of roll call, to get out there and get in his car, and get on his beat and just start talking to people and doing his job,” said Irondale Chief Ken Atkinson.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.