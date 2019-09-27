FIRST ALERT: Record heat continues into weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. Your morning commute will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, we will likely see several locations tie or break record high temperatures this afternoon. Birmingham’s record high for September 27 is 94°F set back in 1998, 1898, and 1897. We are forecasting a high of at least 95°F this afternoon. Most locations will see highs in the mid-90s with a few pockets of upper 90s possible in West Alabama. There is a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry.