FIRST ALERT: Record heat continues into weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. Your morning commute will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, we will likely see several locations tie or break record high temperatures this afternoon. Birmingham’s record high for September 27 is 94°F set back in 1998, 1898, and 1897. We are forecasting a high of at least 95°F this afternoon. Most locations will see highs in the mid-90s with a few pockets of upper 90s possible in West Alabama. There is a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry.
FIRST ALERT: If you have plans to be outside this evening, plan for very warm temperatures. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s around 7 p.m. By 10 p.m, temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a warm night for high school football and Sideline coverage.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is going to be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We will likely break record high temperatures for Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa for both days. There’s a 10% chance for an isolated storm in far east Alabama Saturday. Otherwise, we stay hot with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures dropping into the low to mid-70s. It will be a hot afternoon with temperatures in the mid-90s in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide hosts Ole Miss. It’ll also be very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s as Auburn hosts Mississippi State.
OCTOBER HEAT: We will continue to see record breaking heat going into next week. I think we could easily break records through next Friday. It will be a very rare event if this forecast holds true. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the 70s. Models keep us very dry, which is bad news for our drought conditions. Extreme drought has developed in Shelby County with moderate drought expanding across the state. Avoid burning outdoors.
Here’s a look at the record high temperatures set in Birmingham for the next seven days:
- 9/27: 94°F (1998)
- 9/28: 94°F (1986)
- 9/29: 96°F (1904)
- 9/30: 95°F (1904)
- 10/1: 94°F (1919)
- 10/2: 93°F (1904)
- 10/3: 93°F (1911)
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Karen is very disorganized this morning and is expected to fall apart over the weekend. It is not expected to be a threat for the Bahamas or the United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo is a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It is the strongest hurricane on record east of 45°W in the Atlantic. It will continue to move to the north and stay over open waters.
