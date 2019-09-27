Fire causing thick smoke along I-65 in Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters with the Alabama Forestry Commission are reporting heavy smoke along the section of I-65 and US hwy at Fultondale as the result of a fire. They are urging drivers traveling in the area to use extreme caution.
The blaze covers ten acres and containment lines have been established. Because of current drought conditions firefighters will not use water to extinguish the blaze. The fire will continue to burn within the containment lines.
Travelers can expect smokey conditions throughout the night, into tomorrow and possibly for the next several days. Authorities are are asking drivers to be aware and be careful.
