Fire alert issued for Alabama as drought conditions worsen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Outdoor burning in Alabama should be restricted now that a fire alert has been issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission.
No rain and dry conditions continue to create a threat for wildfires.
The Forestry Commission would like to see all outdoor burning stop, at least for the time being.
Burn permits can still be issued by contacting a local forester. The permits will be restricted and issued on an individual basis. Permits are required for any burning over a quarter of an acre, even if there is not a fire alert.
Over the last week there have been 182 wildfires, burning more than 2,600 acres.
Anyone caught burning without a permit faces arrest and a class B misdemeanor.
This can affect all sorts of people, from tailgaters, to campers and even backyard grillers.
“Anything such as a campfire, it’s advised not to do that right now. Even if you do have campfire you better have a water source close by. It’s so easy for an ember to escape from a campfire and start a fire,” Carey Potter, Shelby County Forestry Management Specialist with the Alabama Forestry Commission said.
People who are grilling are advised not to leave a grill unattended and have a water source close by.
Forecasts don’t predict rain until the middle of October, so Potter says to expect these conditions to get worse.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.