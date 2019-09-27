Fire alert issued for Alabama as drought conditions worsen

Alabama burn permits
By Alan Collins | September 27, 2019 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 6:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Outdoor burning in Alabama should be restricted now that a fire alert has been issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission.

No rain and dry conditions continue to create a threat for wildfires.

The Forestry Commission would like to see all outdoor burning stop, at least for the time being.

Burn permits can still be issued by contacting a local forester. The permits will be restricted and issued on an individual basis. Permits are required for any burning over a quarter of an acre, even if there is not a fire alert.

Over the last week there have been 182 wildfires, burning more than 2,600 acres.

Anyone caught burning without a permit faces arrest and a class B misdemeanor.

This can affect all sorts of people, from tailgaters, to campers and even backyard grillers.

“Anything such as a campfire, it’s advised not to do that right now. Even if you do have campfire you better have a water source close by. It’s so easy for an ember to escape from a campfire and start a fire,” Carey Potter, Shelby County Forestry Management Specialist with the Alabama Forestry Commission said.

People who are grilling are advised not to leave a grill unattended and have a water source close by.

Forecasts don’t predict rain until the middle of October, so Potter says to expect these conditions to get worse.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.