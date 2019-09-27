Cullman County School System tries to get ahead of flu season

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County School System is being proactive in preventing the spread of germs during the upcoming flu season.
They have bought seven machines, one for each feeder pattern, that can spray a disinfectant around the school.
The superintendent says they are already using the machines and will increase the use as needed during flu season.
His hope is to cut down on student absences. The system was hit so hard by the virus a couple of years ago, they had to cancel class for a day and a half so that the schools could be cleaned.
“Our goal this year is to keep kids healthy. Keep our teachers healthy enough that we don’t have to close down school. We know the more that they are in school, the more they are going to learn. So our goal is to keep them in the classroom,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools Superintendent.
Barnette says they will also use the machines on buses. He adds a custodian can clean an entire classroom in only about five minutes.
