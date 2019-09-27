Chef Donnell: Beef and Broccoli with Potatoes

Chef Donnell: Beef and Broccoli with Potatoes
By WBRC Staff | September 27, 2019 at 9:27 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 9:27 AM

Ingredients

1. 3 Tablespoons cornstarch, divided.

2. 1 pound Ribeye steak, cut into thin 1-inch pieces.

3. 1 cup Beef Broth

4. 1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce.

5. 3 Tablespoons packed light brown sugar.

6. 1/4 cup diced onion

7. 1/4. Cup diced bell pepper

8. 1/2 cup mushrooms

9. 1/4 new potatoes

10. 2 teaspoons garlic

11. 2 teaspoon onion powder

12. 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided.

13. 3 cups small broccoli florets.

14. Salt and pepper

Directions

Season steak with garlic, onion powder salt and pepper. Heat sauté add oil, steak onion,bell pepper sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add potatoes, mushrooms, and Broccoli sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add sauce and sauté for 5 minutes.

Sauce

Place in a pot beef broth, soy sauce and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, mix corn starch and water together , Add to broth.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.