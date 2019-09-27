Chef Donnell: Beef and Broccoli with Potatoes

Ingredients
1. 3 Tablespoons cornstarch, divided.
2. 1 pound Ribeye steak, cut into thin 1-inch pieces.
3. 1 cup Beef Broth
4. 1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce.
5. 3 Tablespoons packed light brown sugar.
6. 1/4 cup diced onion
7. 1/4. Cup diced bell pepper
8. 1/2 cup mushrooms
9. 1/4 new potatoes
10. 2 teaspoons garlic
11. 2 teaspoon onion powder
12. 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided.
13. 3 cups small broccoli florets.
14. Salt and pepper
Directions
Season steak with garlic, onion powder salt and pepper. Heat sauté add oil, steak onion,bell pepper sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add potatoes, mushrooms, and Broccoli sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add sauce and sauté for 5 minutes.
Sauce
Place in a pot beef broth, soy sauce and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, mix corn starch and water together , Add to broth.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.