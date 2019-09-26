Rev. Eddie Perry ‘Doing Good’ for the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who are “Doing Good” have a way of inspiring others to do the same thing. That’s exactly what Rev. Eddie Perry is doing.
Perry is an employee of Environmental Litigation Group on Birmingham’s Southside, where he motivated his co-workers to reach out to the homeless by putting together what he calls “Blessing Boxes.” The cardboard boxes are filled with food, hygiene items, socks and more. They are all things that someone needs if they’re living on the streets.
Through donations from employees and others, they collected enough to make 100 of the Blessing Boxes and then set about delivering them. That’s Perry’s specialty. He knows where to find the homeless.
We followed along as he visited a group in Kelly Ingram Park. Within minutes, they began to gather around his pickup truck loaded with supplies. All of this comes naturally to this good Samaritan, who serves as an associate pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in Moody.
He said he wants all of the people who need help to know there are people who care about them. He doesn’t hesitate to share his faith and encourages all to see the homeless in a different way. He says, “We are so fearful of the homeless, but they’re just like us. They are my family, not by DNA, but they’re the family Christ has put on this Earth to help.”
Perry is definitely an inspiration to others. He said, “My pastor says I’m a firecracker and it doesn’t take much to get things started. I get things going. It makes everybody happy. The labor is hard, but the reward is worth it.”
If you’d like to help out Perry’s group “Friends that Care” just send an email to eddieperry0410@yahoo.com.
By the way, Perry was nominated for Doing Good by a co-worker. Remember, you can nominate someone too by just following this link.
