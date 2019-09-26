Ongoing drought could bring wildlife to your backyard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Continued drought conditions in Alabama, may be causing unforeseen problems. Homeowners need to be on the lookout for wildlife. Animals are out searching for food and water because of the lack of moisture and there are some things you can do protect yourself and home.
Alabama and Jefferson County has it’s share of wildlife. The usual involves deer, raccoons and even coyotes that sometimes venture into neighborhoods. At the Birmingham Zoo, the director of animal health says a drought could add to the problem.
“It’s a potential this time of year, just being fall. A lot of animals are looking for food items. Maybe water. More than likely looking for food,” Dr. Stephanie McCain, Director of Animal Health at the Birmingham Zoo.
One environmental group says hungry wild animals will go searching for food. They may go after garbage, grease from barbecues, bird seed or gardens.
Dr. McCain said don’t make it easier for them. “If you leave food or water out for your pets it’s going to attract them and that is something you don’t want to do. We recommend not leaving out food or water for pets outside,” McCain said.
Other recommendations from National Environmental Education Foundation include disposing of garbage regularly and washing out trash cans. Clean barbecue after each use. Clean up under bird feeders. Clean up fallen or rotting fruit or vegetables from gardens.
McCain says that if you find a wild animal on your property, don’t confront it . “Most of the time wild animals are more scared of you than you are of them. They tend to avoid you. They will run off if they have a chance. The only time you might have an issue is if they fell cornered,” McCain said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.