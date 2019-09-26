Mind Changers launches lunch table mentoring program in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - A group in Tuscaloosa is trying to help not only troubled kids but also children who generally need more nurturing.
The Tuscaloosa-based mentoring group called Mind Changers believes in connecting qualified mentors with students, who could use more positive role models in their life.
The group started a new program recently called lunch table mentoring. It’s designed to match mentors with students during their lunch break at school once or twice a week.
During this time, conversations are had and a bond can possibly be made. Mind Changers wants to emphasis it’s not about how much time you spend with a child but how consistent you are.
“Mind Changers, we try to eliminate those excuses that any child can’t learn or can’t be successful because of their ethnic background or where they live or their environment. We try to eliminate those excuses. We truly believe failure is not an option with our students. We want every child to be successful,” said CEO Rodney Pelt.
Stillman College is partnering with the group to supply more mentors at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school. However, Mind Changers is still looking for more qualified mentors to help with this new initiative in their other participating schools.
If you’re interested in becoming a mentor please email mindchangers1@gmail.com.
Check out the website and donate to the program here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.