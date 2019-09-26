McClellan bicycle trails to double in size

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - In Anniston, just three months after they were dedicated, a new set of bicycle trails will be expanded.
In fact, the McClellan Bicycle Trails will add four to six more miles, doubling the size of the trails.
You may recall when they were opened in June, and became the home base for several high school biking teams.
The trails are mostly easy, for beginners, but may have a few more challenging sections.
“There’s going to be some intermediate. They will be nothing like Coldwater, which is a bit more for the diehards, I would say, or professionals. But this allows people who are just starting out or just want to try mountain biking,” says Julie Moss, the Director of the McClellan Development Authority (MDA).
The MDA approved the plans Wednesday at their regular meeting.
Construction will start in February, and depending on the weather, will open in April or May.
