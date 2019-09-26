Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover City Council work to approve city budget

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover city council is meeting Thursday night with plans to vote on the city’s budget. And it is anticipated that there will be changes to the mayor’s original proposal.
“My conversations with my colleagues over the last couple of weeks, have resulted in what I think, as chairman of the finance committee, is a good compromise document. You know really only looking at (changing) one and a half percent of what the mayor initially proposed. So it’s just very small tweaks if you will to really just bring the council’s voice into the process,” said Councilman John Lyda.
The mayor received the list of proposed amendments earlier this week. He says he and his staff have gone over it and come up with other changes.
Both council and mayor are optimistic this will get done Thursday night.
“You know if the council is willing to stay tonight and work together and work hard on this, I’ll have my entire staff there, and we’ll have the computers in front of us, and we’ll order in pizza if we need to. We want to get it done. It’s our responsibility to get a conservative, balanced budget,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.