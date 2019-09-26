Manhunt underway after Huntsville police, suspects exchange gunfire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are hunting for at least one person after trading gunfire with suspects during a car chase overnight.
It all started around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger in north Huntsville. Police tell us the car was stolen during a robbery on Wednesday and there was a “be on the lookout” notice posted for it. The car refused to stop. During the chase, investigators say a passenger in the car leaned out the window and fired shots at the officers. Officers fired back. According to Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson, it appears as though no one was hit. “We believe, we’re pretty sure it was one of the passengers that fired those shots first at our officer. Our officer exchanged at least one gunshot back.” Johnson said.
Police put down spike strips at Pulaski Pike and Poplar Avenue. The spikes took out at least one tire, and the car continued for several blocks before stopping near Laverne Drive and Euclid Avenue.
At least two suspects were caught, and the search for at least one more is still underway in the area. The two suspects in custody are at HPD’s criminal investigations department being interviewed. Their names have not yet been released and there’s no word on charges at this time. “We are pretty sure that at least one of those two are the shooter.” Johnson said. Several nearby roads, including Sparkman Drive and parts of North Memorial Parkway are closed as the manhunt for the third suspect continues.
