Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to take over patrols in Fairfield

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces that they will take over patrols for the the City of Fairfield.
“I have always had a passion for protecting others, and my commitment to expand the duties of my office is a reflection of that,” Sheriff Pettway said. “Any time that we can be of service to our neighboring communities, I am always on board for that and I’m thankful that we are in a place to help ensure that the Fairfield community remains safe.”
Residents of Fairfield say the partnership is right on time and they are hoping that the new patrol provided by Jefferson County Sheriff’s will provide more protection for both their homes and businesses.
“This is truly what the word community is all about,” Fairfield resident Edythe Hunter said. “Helping your neighbors doesn’t just mean the ones that live next door to you or across the street. I’m glad to know that Sheriff Pettway understands that, and he’s doing his part to ensure that are neighborhoods are kept safe too.”
The Sheriff’s office along with Fairfield city leaders will hold a press conference in front of Fairfield City Hall to formally announce plans.
